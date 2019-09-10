MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - JCPenney is looking to hire 100 people at its supply chain facility in Manchester.
The company said it is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, during which management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers.
Supply chain associates, if hired, would be responsible for performing stock-handling tasks such as packing, unpacking, banding and assembling merchandise.
They would also prepare cartons for processing and inspect cartons to reflect accurate quantities and condition.
JCPenney said people of all skill levels are welcome to apply at jcpcareers.com or at one of the company's applicant kiosks inside the Manchester facility.
Associates can get a discount on merchandise of up to 25 percent.
The Manchester facility is located at 1339 Tolland Tpke.
The hiring event is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.