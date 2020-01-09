STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person arrested in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos has not been able to make bail.
Kent Mawhinney, Fotis Dulos’ civil attorney, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.
His bond was set a $2 million and the judge would not lower his bond because of two prior arrests.
One of the arrests was for domestic violence.
Each year in Connecticut, nearly 40,000 people are victims of domestic violence.
Jennifer Dulos is believed to be one of them.
Jennifer, a mother of five, disappeared seven months ago, but her body has not been found.
She was going through a bitter divorce and some feel she paid a price for that.
Domestic violence is on the rise, but there is more awareness and more help.
Every day, Vanessa Guzzardi hears disturbing stories from women and even men who are being abused.
“The first thing a victim or a client feels is that in some way they deserve what is going on,” Guzzardi said.
She answers calls on a hotline that’s now open 24/7. She works for the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which recently got a large federal grant, increasing their budget by $500 million.
The money will provide more services and housing.
The Jennifer Dulos case has brought more attention to domestic violence.
“In addition to Jennifer Dulos, there are 13 other victims who lost their lives at the hands of their partner,” said Karen Jarmoc, CCDV CEO.
Jennifer is believed to be the 14th domestic violence homicide in Connecticut in 2019, which is a big jump from nine in 2018.
State Police troopers are trained to learn more about domestic violence. They are honoring Jennifer and all the victims by wearing purple ties and pins during the arrests and arraignments of the three suspects charged in her murder.
“It’s passionate for our agency. We want individuals to know there are resources for them,” said TFC Christine Jeltema, CT State Police.
Guzzardi is bilingual, which helps as those who take calls speak many languages. She also speaks from the heart as she herself was a victim of domestic violence.
“It takes one step at a time to gather your strength back and start believing in yourself again,” Guzzardi said.
The increase in funding for the CCDV will help, but the needs are increasing as there are more than 33,000 calls a year.
Connecticut has more than 260 shelter beds and as of today, all are full and there is a waiting list.
Anyone can reach out for help or information using CTSafeConnect by clicking here or calling 1-888-774-2900.
