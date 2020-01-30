FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Following Fotis Dulos’ attempted suicide, the estate of his estranged wife, who he is believed to have killed, wants to appoint a conservator over his Farmington home.
While Fotis Dulos clings to life, no one was at his Jefferson Crossing home on Thursday.
Now, there's a concern about protecting it from the elements, and possibly vandalism.
A day after authorities said he attempted suicide, Jennifer Farber Dulos’ family rushed to legal action.
Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the latest motion filing.
In short, the estate wants to appoint a conservator to guard and protect the Farmington home. The lawyer for the Farber estate, Tapped Managing Broker Rob Giuffria, has been picked for the job.
“So, one of the first things we will do is to change the locks on the house, secure the house, make sure the alarm system works. Make sure all the utilities are on and functioning,” Giuffria said.
Until September, Dulos hired Giuffria when he put the 13,000 square foot mansion on sale before the pair ended their business relationship.
The six bedroom and 10-bathroom property is still at the center of a fiery foreclosure case with Fotis Dulos’ estranged in-laws.
The family of Jennifer claimed they paid the bank for Fotis after he stopped making mortgage payments.
In the latest court filing, the lawyer writes the plaintiff has the right to protect its collateral, further claiming “…upon information and belief, the utilities on the property may not be current either.”
The filing comes after the bank that gave Dulos a construction loan says he’s having trouble paying his utility bills.
On Thursday, the estate’s attorney said they want to maintain the “status quo” of the property.
“We want to make sure we protect this house for the Farber estate, and we try to help bring this to a close as much as we can so everyone who has been affected by this can move on,” Giuffria said.
It’s unclear how long this conservatorship would last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.