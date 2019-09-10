FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – An attorney representing the mother of Jennifer Dulos is looking to foreclose on the Farmington home where Fotis Dulos has been staying.
Fotis is the estranged husband of Jennifer, who has been missing since the end of May.
Documents obtained by Channel 3 claim that Fotis has failed to make mortgage payments on the property since November of 2018.
The notice also claims Fotis owes the town of Farmington about $21,000 in back property taxes.
Fotis was arrested last week on new tampering charges in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer.
