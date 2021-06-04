HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The State House of Representatives has passed Jennifer’s Law.
The bill, named after Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother who was allegedly killed by her estranged husband in 2019, is designed to protect victims of domestic violence.
Jennifer’s law would broaden the definition of domestic violence and would change the laws around restraining orders, divorce and custody.
Currently, domestic violence laws are based on physical violence or the threat of physical violence. The new bill would also include coercive control, which lawmakers defined as control that can and does lead to more abusive behavior.
Legislators passed the bill 134 to 8.
It will now head to Governor Ned Lamont’s desk.
