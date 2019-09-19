(WFSB) - The National Hurricane Center said on Thursday morning that it sent its Hurricane trackers to investigate the strengthening Hurricane Jerry.
Jerry became a hurricane in the NHC's 11 a.m. update.
The storm was about 525 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moved west, northwest at 16 mph.
Its sustained winds were 75 mph.
A tropical storm watch was in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, and Saba and St. Eustatius.
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours, the NHC said.
"Interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jerry," the NHC said. "Additional watches could be issued later [Thursday]."
Jerry's latest outlook from the NHC can be read here.
