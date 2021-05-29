MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- The sister of slain South Windsor mom Jessica Edwards accepted her sister’s college degree this week.

Manchester Community College posted a photo on social media Friday that showed Yanique Edwards, sister of Jessica Edwards ’21, accepting Jessica’s Respiratory Care degree on behalf of her sister, which was awarded posthumously.

The body of Jessica Edwards was found over a week ago near Hockanum River Linear Park in East Hartford. She had been missing since May 10.

Her husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, has been charged in connection with her death.

Police say he confessed to kneeling on his wife's neck after a fight and trying to hide the body when he realized he'd killed her.

At this time, he’s facing first-degree manslaughter. However, police said more charges could come as their investigation continues.