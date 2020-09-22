WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- JetBlue announced it is expanding service in Connecticut, adding four new nonstop routes.
The airline said it will soon offer nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Cancun, Mexico.
Service to Cancun will begin Nov. 19, and service to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and San Francisco begins Dec. 18.
“We are excited to roll out these new routes connecting Hartford to some of our largest leisure destinations, bringing more low fares and great service to Connecticut residents,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We are proud to play our part in support of Gov. Lamont’s economic recovery plan. We see great long-term potential for our business in Connecticut, as it becomes an increasingly attractive place to live and work. Additionally, the simplified travel advisory gives clarity to everyone who needs or wants to travel through Bradley International Airport.”
“We are thrilled that JetBlue has taken the step to strengthen their presence and route network at Bradley Airport with this impressive launch of four new cities,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “JetBlue is an important partner for us, and we are very pleased to see that the airline recognizes the potential of the Bradley Airport market. We are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for Connecticut travelers, JetBlue, and Bradley Airport.”
The company said this will allow for the airline to be the largest carrier in Connecticut by 2021.
“One of Connecticut’s best competitive assets is its international airport in such close proximity to so many of our communities and employers,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “This strengthening of the partnership with JetBlue shows once again how important Bradley International Airport is to our present and our future. More routes, and a strong international airport are key to Connecticut’s success.”
