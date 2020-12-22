WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A jewelry store robbery in West Haven put a 'protect in place' order on two schools.

The robbery happened the morning if Dec, 22 at Goldstein's Jewelers on Campbell Avenue in West Haven.

The order was issued for Washington Elementary School and West Haven High School, according to West Haven Public Schools.

The protect in place order was later lifted.

There's no word on any suspects or if anything was taken from the store.

West Haven police said they would release more information later in the day.

