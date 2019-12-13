GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A reported fire closed a street in the Jewett City section of Griswold on Friday morning.
Officials said Route 12, North Main Street, is closed at Palmer Avenue because of the fire.
The fire was first reported around 6:20 a.m.
Fire officials said the home was a 2-story vacant home.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
However, officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.