CANNON MOUNTAIN, NH (WFSB) - New Hampshire Fish and Game have identified a 23-year-old man from Connecticut who fell to his death at Cannon Mountain on Saturday.
Zachariah Petersen of Jewett City had set up a tent with a friend and they were planning on spending the night atop a 250 foot tall waterfall, according to a Conservation Officer.
Around 11:15 p.m., Petersen slipped and fell the entire length of the waterfall to his death.
Petersen’s friend pulled him from the water and ran to the base of the mountain for help.
Franconia Notch State Park Personnel recovered Petersen’s body by operating the tram to the location of the fall.
A Conservation Officer said alcohol may have been a factor.
