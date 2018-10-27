The deadly attack in Pittsburgh put synagogues across the country on edge on Saturday.
Channel 3 spoke with Publisher of Jewish News Agency & Israel News Agency, Joel Leyden who said Jewish communities and synagogues should be on high alert.
Leyden said this attack could have happened at any place of worship here in Connecticut.
Vernon resident, 91-year-old Herb Shook spoke with Channel 3 on Saturday afternoon who said he was rattled by the attack.
“My initial reaction was that this could be my family,” said Shook, with tears starting to form. “See? I have problems already talking about it. This could be my family. My daughter. My son.”
Emotional and distraught, Shook is fearful an attack like Pittsburgh could have taken place in Connecticut.
“It’s terrifying. It’s terrifying. I go to services on a Friday night. I go most every Friday night. And I sit there and I wonder, every week, who’s coming through the door. Always. Now why should I have to think that?”
The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh is being called one of the deadliest attacks against the Jewish community in U.S. history.
Publisher of Israel News Agency, Leyden said he believes the scathing political season has created a deep divide in the country.
“Do I believe that the worst is yet to come?” posed Leyden. “I would have to say, unfortunately, yes.”
Leyden encourages local synagogues to get protection.
“Never take a step back. Take a step forward. Engage, confront and bury the problem. Don’t hide from it. The first thing you want to do, you want to work with police departments because that’s why they are there,” said Leyden.
Authorities said the gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby naming ceremony just before 10 a.m.
“Three wonderful granddaughters. And I wonder what kind of a life they can look forward to after seeing something like this. Recognizing that these things can happen here. They can happen to them,” said Shook.
Law enforcement agencies across the state said they would provide extra security at local synagogues. Read more, here.
