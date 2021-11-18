WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Men’s head basketball coach Jim Calhoun is stepping down from his position at the University of Saint Joseph.
The university posted the announcement on its website Thursday.
"It's just the right time," Calhoun said in a statement. "I'm healthy, my wife (Pat) is healthy, and the USJ men's basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place. We've got a great new facility and accomplished a lot on the court the past few seasons. I plan to be involved with the University, but there are a lot of things that I would like to do, and it's time to spend more time with my wife and family."
Before his post at the university, Calhoun spent many years as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Connecticut.
In three-plus seasons at the school, Calhoun finishes his tenure at USJ with a “record of 47-17 (.734), leading the Blue Jays to the 2020 Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament in just the team's second-ever season.”
"Coach Calhoun has stayed longer and done more for USJ than I could ever have hoped when we first talked to him about launching our men's basketball team and with it, the transition to coeducation almost five years ago," stated Dr. Rhona Free, President of the University of Saint Joseph. "No student-athlete could have a better coach and advocate—he monitors and cares about their performance and success in every aspect of their lives. While nobody can replace Coach Calhoun, we're fortunate that Glen Miller has been here throughout and can continue to build the program and lead this team to another successful season."
"Coach Calhoun's immense legacy has impacted our campus community in so many ways," stated USJ Director of Athletics Amanda Devitt. "More importantly, his big personality, his wonderful wit, and his deep love for our student-athletes have changed countless lives. We are forever grateful for his influential work at USJ."
A virtual press conference is slated for Friday morning.
