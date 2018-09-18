WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of Saint Joseph has named Jim Calhoun the head coach of the men’s basketball team.
He has been named the full-time first-ever head coach of the men’s basketball team.
The announcement happened on Tuesday afternoon in the O’Connell Center lobby on the USJ campus.
Calhoun is a three-time NCAA National Champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Coach.
He previously was the head coach for the UConn men’s basketball team.
In a statement from Calhoun released by USJ, he stated, “Whether it’s Division I or Division III, the kids are the kids and the game is the game and I’m looking forward to getting back out on the court and teaching these young men each and every day. I really missed being a part of a team, and we’re preparing for a great first season at USJ.”
It was announced last September that Calhoun would be joining the school as a consult for the team.
University of Saint Joseph President Rhona Free, Ph.D., remarked, “From the first day we started working with Coach, it’s been momentous for all of us – especially our current student-athletes. In terms of recruiting all students, not just student-athletes, he has had what we call the “Calhoun Effect,” and we all enjoyed his talk where he emphasized that for all students, academics are the top priority.”
The team will play their first season, including their opening game against William Paterson University on November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oosting Gymnasium at Trinity College in Hartford.
