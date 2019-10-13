WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jim Calhoun has released a statement after he was named in a sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Saint Joseph.
In the statement, the current USJ Men's basketball coach says he has never "knowingly treated any woman unfairly because of her gender."
Calhoun was named in a Title IX discrimination lawsuit last week.
The plaintiff, Jaclyn Piscitelli, was hired as the Associate Athletic Director of the University of Saint Joseph in 2015.
In the lawsuit, Piscitelli claims that after men were allowed to attend the school in 2018 and more men were hired to coaching positions, the athletic department “became a male-dominated, hostile work environment.”
Piscitelli said she was treated differently after Calhoun and assistant coach Glen Miller were hired. She said she was “excluded from participation in activities and denied benefits provided to male employees.”
On June 21, Piscitelli was terminated from her position. When asked if she had done something wrong, she was told "no, we're moving in a new direction."
"I am not without flaws. I can be stubborn, demanding, and overly passionate on the basketball court. I hold the people that work with me to a very high standard regardless of gender, race, or position," said Calhoun in his statement.
