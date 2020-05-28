HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Jobless claims to continue to rise. The nationwide total is now up to 41 million Americans who have filed for unemployment.
The state’s Dept. of Labor is approaching seeing 570,000 unemployment applications since the pandemic. The state has now paid out nearly $2 billion in benefits, and pretty soon it’ll need to refill that fund.
“We are very quickly dispersing a lot of money into the economy and into the pockets of the well-deserved and well-needed recipients,” said Kurt Westby, commissioner of the Dept. of Labor.
With unemployment claims continuing to rise in Connecticut, the Department of Labor's trust fund for benefits is running dry. Westby said on Thursday that he expects the department will need to borrow funds next month.
Since mid-March, 767,000 people have filed for unemployment in Connecticut. The state has paid a combined $1.95 billion in state and new federal benefits. At the current rate, Westby says more borrowing could be needed in July.
“At least in the last week or two, we have seen a bit of a drop,” Westby said.
Recurring claims have dropped since phase one of Connecticut’s reopening, although Westby didn't have numbers. Still, the total amount paid seems unchanged.
The Department of Labor also continues to update its process. This week, people who exhausted normal benefits can file for a 13-week extension.
It also continues to add staff to help with complaints. The Dept. of Labor is in the process of training 60 more people, and looking to add 60 more. A new contact center is in the works, but likely won’t be open until July.
“A lot of those problem claimants, these lockouts, things like that, are going to be dealt with quicker in the very, very near future,” Westby said.
The Dept. of Labor is also modifying weekly claim forms, allowing people to say they refused work due to coronavirus-related health concerns.
“They could say no, they didn't refuse any suitable work. It will not stop their benefits; they won't be doing anything incorrect,” said Dante Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner for the Dept. of Labor.
Folks are also saying they can’t file their weekly claim because they’ve been locked out. That can happen for a number of reasons, but the Dept. of Labor said some basic tips include not using autofill and signing into your account every time instead of bookmarking the page.
To reach the Dept. of Labor, click here.
