WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A group in Connecticut's workforce said it feels as though it has been left behind during the coronavirus pandemic.
Self-employed workers have been complaining that they were not allowed to file for unemployment benefits.
Thursday, however, the state Department of Labor is expected to announce that may soon change.
It said it will have a big announcement later in the day.
It's supposed to be about self-employed people being able to finally apply for unemployment benefits by the end of this week.
"It's like promises made, promises not kept," complained Alicia Mercer of Vernon.
Mercer said she is a realtor whose business is focused on foreclosures.
The COVID-19 outbreak destroyed her ability to earn money, she said. In fact, she has not collected a paycheck in nearly two months. She also hasn't had any luck filing for unemployment benefits.
Self-employed people normally can't collect unemployment benefits. However, they were supposed to be allowed to during the pandemic.
The problem is, according to those who have been trying to file, is that they haven't been told when they will finally get the green light.
Until Thursday, the Department of Labor simply said it would happen soon.
Last week's unemployment numbers for Connecticut showed nearly half a million people in the state lost their jobs since the start of the outbreak.
A backlog of claims clogging the system, labor officials said, has nearly been cleared. They said nearly 90 percent have been processed. However, more than 50,000 people said they're still waiting to see their benefits.
Labor leaders said those who recently filed should start to receive them within a week.
The self-employed, however, are still waiting in the wings. That means another surge in filings could soon hit the state.
Mercer told Channel 3 that she is just looking forward to getting some help because she felt as though she's been completely shut off for months.
"I waited 45 minutes with the phone ringing, no one picked up," she explained. "I tried again the next day. I let the phone ring for one hour and 15 minutes. No one picked up."
The labor department insisted that no matter when a claim is processed, it should be backdated to when a filer's income was lost.
For more information on how to file for unemployment benefits with the Department of Labor, head to the website filectui.com.
