UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Jonas Brothers are bringing their new tour to Connecticut.
The Jonas Brothers will be joined Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw when they stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 21.
It's part of the Happiness Begins Tour that starts in mid-June in Massachusetts.
Tickets start at $26.95 and go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
For more information, head here.
