ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – In today’s Jobs for CT report, we turn our attention to four open positions working with the United Way.
The non-profit is looking for four people to work in the roles of 211 Contact Center Specialists in Rocky Hill.
These are full-time positions working various shifts, three are Sunday through Thursday and one is Monday through Friday.
In this role, you’ll answer 211 calls, helping to connect callers with the services they need.
You’ll help people in times of crisis, including the pandemic and weather emergencies.
You’ll also help people find housing and childcare and guide people to specialists in the community who can help with serious issues like substance abuse and suicide prevention.
To learn more about the position, click here.
