(WFSB) - There are plenty of companies hiring and Channel 3’s Jobs for CT report on Tuesday morning focused on cleaner positions.
ABM Industries said it has openings for cleaners. There are positions available in Enfield and Suffield.
The person hired in the role will be responsible for cleaning a specific assigned area.
It could be a hospital, a building, even an aircraft.
Duties include sweeping, washing and vacuuming hard surface floors and carpet.
There's also dusting furniture, emptying wastebaskets and cleaning bathrooms.
Anyone curious about the job can head here.
For more job postings in other lines of work, head to the state's jobs website, cthires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.