ABM Industries has openings for cleaners in Enfield and Suffield.

(WFSB) - There are plenty of companies hiring and Channel 3’s Jobs for CT report on Tuesday morning focused on cleaner positions.

ABM Industries said it has openings for cleaners. There are positions available in Enfield and Suffield.

The person hired in the role will be responsible for cleaning a specific assigned area.

It could be a hospital, a building, even an aircraft.

Duties include sweeping, washing and vacuuming hard surface floors and carpet.

There's also dusting furniture, emptying wastebaskets and cleaning bathrooms.

Anyone curious about the job can head here.

For more job postings in other lines of work, head to the state's jobs website, cthires.com.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.