WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – An administrative assistant is being sought in the Town of Windham.
Job responsibilities for the full-time position include providing customer service, doing bookkeeping, and scheduling.
The worker will maintain and update town records, monitor budgets, and process requisitions and applications.
The ideal candidate would have an associate's degree in business or secretarial science, plus several years of experience.
For the complete list of job responsibilities and requirements, head here.
Applicants can find information on other open jobs in a variety of fields at the state's jobs website cthires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.