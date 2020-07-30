Have a finance and accounting background and looking for a job? There's a position open in New Haven in that field.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals is interested in hiring a manager to oversee rebates.
The person hired will be responsible for making sure rebate payments and claims validations for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid are accurate and on time.
You'll work with customers and co-workers to resolve any disputed rebates.
You'll track claims submissions and make sure contracts, terms and amendments are current.
The ideal candidate will have a good understanding of managed care and state Medicaid rebates processes, along with a minimum of 3 to 5 years of work experience in finance or market access, with specific in rebate validation, processing and payments.
You need good decision-making, and a strong work ethic. You also must demonstrate integrity.
Take a look at the job posting by clicking here.
