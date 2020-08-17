(WFSB) – In our Jobs for CT report, we’re telling you about an open position with Amazon in Windsor.
The online retailer is in need of a full-time area manager. In the role, you’ll supervise your own team of workers at the warehouse.
The focus is on motivating, mentoring and coaching, so that work gets done efficiently and safely, and meets customers expectations.
You will need to be available to work any shift and be ready to work overtime, especially when the holiday shopping season kicks in.
For more specifics on the job, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.