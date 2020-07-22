NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday’s Jobs for CT story shines the spotlight on a position at "The Nature Conservancy.”
The non-profit environmental organization that focuses on climate change, protecting land and water resources and building healthy cities has an opening for an AmeriCorps volunteer and stewardship coordinator.
The person in this position will work in New Haven and Bridgeport.
Among the job responsibilities in this role, workers will do scheduling and logistics for special events and meetings.
They’ll work on the group's environmental outreach programs.
They’ll recruit and train volunteers.
They’ll network with landowners and conservation partners.
To be eligible for this position, applicants must be at least 18 years old. A bachelor's degree is preferred. An interest in the mission of the nature conservancy is important.
The Nature Conservancy is also asking for an 11-month commitment.
Anyone interested can find more information on the job by heading here.
For other job options, head to the state's jobs website cthires.com.
