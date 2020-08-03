(WFSB) - If you are looking for a part time job and love animals, here is something for you.
The Banfield Pet Hospital in Manchester is hiring a part time veterinary assistant.
You’ll focus on helping the veterinarians and veterinary technicians ensure the safety of the pets.
You’ll carry out or set up procedures that don’t require a veterinarian. You’ll keep treatment areas, exam rooms, and labs clean and organized.
To quality for the job, you need to have your NAVTA certificate show you’ve completed a veterinary assistant program or have the equivalent training, education, and experience.
