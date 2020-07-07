ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A new series called Jobs for CT has been launched on Channel 3 in an effort to help some of the 100,000-plus unemployed Connecticut residents find jobs.
The good news is there are companies searching for workers in the state, like Beacon Health Options in Rocky Hill.
The company is in need of a customer service manager, and is looking for someone with a Bachelor of Science degree, and three to five years of supervisory/management experience.
The person hired for this job will manage the company's call center operations, doing everything from scheduling, based on the call traffic, to analyzing data, to tracking call trends, to helping employees develop their skills.
To learn about all the job requirements and to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.