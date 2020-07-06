CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit Connecticut residents and their families hard, leaving many without jobs.
Channel 3 has launched a new 3Cares effort called 'Jobs for CT,' to help connect hardworking people across the state with companies that are looking for help. To make it happen, we’re teaming up with the state labor department’s job site CTHires.com.
To kick off the series, we’re hearing from Bozzuto's Inc. Despite the pandemic, the company is hiring more than 150 people every month.
It's a wholesale food distributor and a grocery retailer that’s been in business for a long time.
“We have been as busy as we can be before a snowstorm, or a hurricane, or a holiday. We’ve been doing it for 13/14 weeks straight,” said Scott Grove, vice president of Human Resources.
With more people buying from grocery stores, making home cooked meals, and avoiding eating out, the Bozzuto’s warehouse in Cheshire has been buzzing.
“We have hired more people in the last 12 weeks than we hired in all of 2019,” Grove said.
The wholesale distributor has warehouses in Cheshire and North Haven.
The company is hiring warehouse selectors, drivers, diesel technicians, and even needs more people in accounting and marketing.
Grove said right now they are hiring 150 people per month.
“The ideal candidate for us at Bozzuto’s is someone that matches our values. Someone who understands that others promise, and we deliver, and that customers come first, and who is willing to put that effort,” Grove said.
He adds that for positions like warehouse selecting, you don’t need to have a ton of experience, you just need to be willing to work.
The 75-year-old company promises stability and growth.
“Early on, I realized this was a company that was going to grow, and I wanted to grow with the company,” said Andy Rye, produce manager for Bozzuto’s owned grocery store Adams Hometown Market.
He’s been with the company for 25 years.
“Adams allows you to be an individual, even though you’re a part of a company. You get to create something you can call your own,” Rye said.
Adams Hometown Market stores are hiring and training people, too. They need cashiers, baggers, produce clerks, and dairy clerks.
Rye says they want people who are energetic and excited to work, like Vincent Desilets. The assistant producer manager has worked at the Portland location for three months.
“When I got here, I was received with open arms, and I feel like I could just be myself. They really push for that creativeness here,” Desilets said.
He said despite the hectic demand during the pandemic, he enjoys coming to Adams every day.
“I've been in this business, it’s my 13th year in retail, but I can’t wait to say I’ve been in this 40 years,” Desilets said.
In addition to warehouse positions available, the company also has openings at its Adams Hometown Market grocery stores across the state.
The Milford store is seeking people to work in the deli, as cashiers, in the grocery department and a cake decorator is also needed. Among the responsibilities: maintaining superior levels of customer service, making sure products are fresh and stocked on the shelves, maintaining safety in the store.
To take a look at the jobs at Bozzuto's by clicking here.
For other job listings across the state, click here.
