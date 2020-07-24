(WFSB) – Jobs for CT was started in hopes to help someone find a job.
The City of Bristol is hiring an Assistant City Planner and Development Coordinator.
In the role, you’ll work with the Department of Public Works and the Economic and Community Development Department.
You’ll help people who are putting forward applications on land use to make sure they’re meeting regulations when it comes to things like city zoning, planning, and historic districts.
You’ll also help establish, promote and implement economic and community development efforts.
There are many more responsibilities and this job requires experience. You’ll need to have a bachelor’s degree in Urban Planning, Public Administration, or another closely related field or an associate’s degree in the field along with a minimum of two years of experience in municipal planning, regional planning, community development or related work.
You need to understand and interpret maps and know land use laws in Connecticut.
There are other requirements including some certificates and licenses you’ll need.
To learn more about the job, click here.
