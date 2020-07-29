ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Anyone looking for a job might consider becoming a cabinet maker apprentice in Ellington.
Desco professional builders is hiring.
Channel 3 featured the position during Wednesday morning’s “Jobs for CT” segment.
Desco said it has a custom commercial millwork shop where the right candidate will be trained.
Candidates need to have a good work ethic, be able to follow instructions and be prepared to do physical labor.
The hope is that candidates arrive to the position with some basic understanding of hand and power tool usage and know a little about wood-working machinery and millwork.
The person hired will receive a nice benefits package, Desco said.
Anyone who can picture themselves as a craftsman or craftswoman in this field, they should check out Desco's website here.
Other job opportunities can be found on the state's jobs website cthires.com.
