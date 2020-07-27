(WFSB) – Have a knack for customer service? Then we may have a job for you.
That’s what Channel 3 is doing with the Jobs for CT effort. Channel 3 is trying to connect hard-working people looking for jobs with Connecticut companies that are hiring.
This job is based in New Britain at a company called MicroCare. The position is a customer service coordinator.
In this role, you’ll help your coworkers in domestic and international sales with product information, packaging, shipping regulations, and order status.
You’ll be entering important data into the company’s computer systems.
You’ll make sure you’re on top of inventory levels as well.
To be eligible for this job, you need at least an Associate’s degree with three to five years of customer service experience. You need to have a good handle on Word and PowerPoint. Much of your day will be spent on a computer.
If you’re interested in the job, click here.
