(WFSB) -- Another installment in the Jobs for CT report showcases a position at COCC, a company that provides technology platforms for the banking industry.
The company has openings for full-time customer support coordinators in their Southington and Avon call centers.
There is flexibility to work remotely as well.
The job involves taking calls from customers who need help with logging in, technical support, and online bill paying.
You'll be responsible for providing excellent customer service and follow up by documenting the interactions.
COCC is looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of customer service experience and a strong understanding of online banking.
You'll need to be a quick learner, and be willing to work a rotating weekend shift and overtime when necessary.
If this sounds like the right fit for you, click here to apply for the job.
