WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – If you’re trying to find full-time work, Channel 3 may be able to help.
Through the Jobs for CT effort, Channel 3 is helping connect people in need of work with companies in need of workers.
DS Services based in Watertown is seeking a Route Sales Representative.
The jobs involved delivering Crystal Rock water to customers.
The person hired will manager delivery to an average of 50 customers per day, providing excelled customer service, maintain current customers, and growing the customer base.
The employee will also respond to customer calls and help resolve any issues that might arise.
To be eligible for the job, you need to be 21 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED. Sales experience is preferred.
To learn more about the job, click here.
