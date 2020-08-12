MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A national package delivery chain has an opening at its Middletown hub.
The job is operations manager for FedEx.
In the role, workers manage specific day-to-day operations and staff.
He or she would be responsible for the efficient and safe sorting of packages.
The person would oversee hiring, coaching and training.
The worker should have a high school diploma. A bachelor's degree in business, logistics or related is preferred.
Experience as a package handler is helpful.
Applicants will find more information about the job here.
There are other openings here in our state. Job seekers will find hundreds of jobs in a variety of fields on the state's jobs website cthires.com.
