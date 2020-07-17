HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking for a job, Channel 3 is here to help.
First Transit is looking for a full-time dispatcher in Hartford.
Dispatchers work with bus operators throughout the day, making sure everything is going smoothly and that routes are efficient.
They’re responsible for selling bus passes as well.
Dispatchers generate daily reports and handle clerical duties.
One year of customer service, dispatch, or scheduling experience is preferred.
A commercial driver’s license is required, and candidates must have excellent verbal, interpersonal, and problem-solving abilities.
To learn more about the job, click here.
