STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A new series called Jobs for CT has been launched on Channel 3 in an effort to help some of the 100,00-plus unemployed Connecticut residents find jobs.
First Transit is looking for a shuttle bus driver to work on and around the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs.
The job is open to those over 21-years-old who have a valid Connecticut CDL license with a PS, PF, PA, or PV endorsement.
Anyone looking to apply should have at least three years of driving experience, but it doesn’t have to be in a professional role.
This is a full-time job and will include nights and weekends.
If you’re interested in learning more, click here.
