MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A new series called Jobs for CT has been launched on Channel 3 in an effort to help some of the 100,00-plus unemployed Connecticut residents find jobs.
Summer classes are underway and the fall semester, in whatever form it ultimately takes, is coming fast.
If you enjoy the college scene and are looking for a job, there’s an opening you might want to consider at the Manchester Community College bookstore.
The opening is for a bookstore manager.
The Follett Education Group is the company hiring for the position. The person hired for the job will have oversight of the retail store on campus.
The person hired will also be recruiting, hiring, training, supervising, and motivating workers and making sure the customer service is as good as it gets.
The company is looking for someone who can foster relationships with the entire campus community from the administration to the professors and the students.
You’ll need 3 to 5 years of experience and customers service is key. You’ll also need a bachelor’s degree, or the equivalent and organization skills are required.
For more details on the requirements and the duties of the position and to apply, click here.
