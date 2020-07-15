SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Frito-Lay, maker of Doritos, Tostitos, Lays potato chips and Smartfood popcorn, is looking for a route sales representative in the South Windsor area.
Channel 3 continues to highlight hiring companies as part of its Jobs for CT initiative.
Driving a small company truck, the supervisor would be be expected to visit grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations, and work with store owners and managers to get products on the shelves.
The employee would also make sure the snacks are beautifully displayed.
He or she would also build promotional displays.
Candidates should be able to work independently and be up for starting the workday very early in the morning.
It's a five day a week job, that extends behind a 40-hour work week. It's also a physical job.
Learn more about the position by heading here.
For other jobs and opportunities at other places, head to cthires.com.
