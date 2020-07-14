MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 continues to seek out job openings for those who may have lost theirs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Jobs for CT effort, Eyewitness News is trying to connect people looking for jobs with companies in Connecticut currently hiring.
Tuesday, there’s a listing based in Montville at Courville's Garage.
The business is looking for a heavy duty wrecker driver.
Drivers would need to have experience. The pay is actually based on experience. This position comes with a full benefits package.
The person hired must also have a valid commercial driver's license, be 21 years of age or older and must have a valid medical card.
Anyone who meets those qualifications and would like to apply, head here.
The company is also looking for an experienced diesel mechanic.
If this field of work isn't in the wheelhouse, people can head to cthires.com. There are a number of openings in all kinds of fields.
