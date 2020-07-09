CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone looking for a career as an electrician should check out the electrical apprentice at GC Electric in Cheshire.
The 30-year-old family-owned company is looking to add to their staff.
Their ideal candidate has experience in all areas of electrical work, including residential, industrial and commercial.
You need to be self-motivated and able to work independently.
The person hired will get benefits including medical insurance, a retirement savings plan, along with paid holidays and vacation.
If you're qualified for this position and want to learn more, the website for the company encourages people interested in job openings to call:
G.C. Electric
135 Commerce Ct.
Cheshire CT 06410
(203) 272-9521
