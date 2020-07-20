(WFSB) - Channel 3’s Jobs for CT initiative highlighted on Monday an opportunity from Hallmark.
Hallmark, the company best known for its greeting cards, is looking for retail merchandisers.
The positions will have people on the move, traveling between area stores that sell Hallmark products.
Employees go into their assigned stores to replenish, straighten and track the Hallmark product inventory.
It's described as physical work, so employees need to be able to handle that. From time to time, they may be building and setting up displays.
The company said the ideal candidate must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma, GED or the equivalent.
Employees must have their own transportation. They also need access to WIFI and the internet.
More information can be found here.
To see other open jobs in Connecticut, check out cthires.com.
