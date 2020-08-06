HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Jet Center has two open customer service representative positions at Hartford - Brainard Airport.
This job requires an ability to provide excellent customer service for both internal and external customers, whether by greeting and helping them in person or assisting them over the phone.
You'll process tickets and help with fuel orders.
You'll also assist customers with hotel reservations, rental cars, catering and processing paperwork.
Applicants should have a high school diploma and a minimum of two years of customer service experience.
For the complete job posting, click here.
