Another job listing is one at Herman Miller, which sells office and home furnishings.
The job is a territory manager.
In this role, you'll work with, and support, local furniture sellers and the Herman Miller sales team.
You'll do monthly projected sales forecasts and build sales volumes.
Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field or the equivalent in experience.
You need a solid understanding of the Herman Miller brand and products, and bring those advance selling skills to the position.
Those are just some of the things the company is looking for. For more details on the position, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.