VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Key Bank is looking for a mortgage loan officer based in Vernon.
The person hired will handle residential mortgages in assigned key bank branches and work with customers throughout the loan process.
The mortgage loan officer will be expected to maintain the bank's high standards of quality and client satisfaction.
To be considered for this position, the employee must have a minimum of three years of experience as a loan officer in first mortgage production or the equivalent relevant experience.
The person should have a bachelor's degree in a business field or the equivalent experience.
He or she should have a good knowledge of federal and state loan regulations along with local and state real estate and finance laws.
For the complete job description, head here.
To see other open jobs in Connecticut, head to cthires.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.