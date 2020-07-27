HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut companies and city and town governments have open positions.
Monday morning’s Jobs for CT report from Channel 3 featured, an opening with the City of Hartford.
The Corporation Counsel's office needs a legal assistant.
The person hired for the job will work closely with attorneys in the department and fellow corporation counsel staff, doing things such as receiving and recording all new contracts and agreements. The employee would be processing invoices and settlement payments and entering and updating claim and lawsuit information in different computer systems.
The person would also do the scheduling of hearings and the training of new employees, among many other responsibilities.
The ideal candidate will have at least an associate's degree in business or public administration and five years of required experience. Those applying with an equivalent combination of work experience and education will also be considered for the job.
Anyone who believes they qualify and has an interest in the position can head here.
Different open positions at businesses in every corner of Connecticut can be found on the state's jobs website, cthires.com.
