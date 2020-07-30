In this edition of Jobs for CT, we’re featuring Stericycle.
Stericycle Inc. is hiring a "major account manager - hospital" in the Hartford area.
This is a company that helps medical facilities properly dispose of medical and pharmaceutical waste.
The person hired for the job will be responsible for making sure existing hospital clients in an assigned territory receive exceptional service. That person will also seek out new hospital clients.
You'll do regular account reviews with customers to make sure all needs are met.
To get a more detailed look at what the job entails, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.