MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester Public Schools is hiring.
The school system is currently looking to hire two full-time nurses, one for the middle school and one for the town-run preschool.
Among the responsibilities, you'll conduct assessments of the health and wellness of students and staff. You'll be responsible for medication administration. You'll gather health information from new students and keep health files for all students up to date.
To qualify for these positions, you must be a registered nurse. Pediatric experience is preferred.
This position follows the school calendar, so you'll have summers off. We're told the pay is great and there are balloon check options.
For the complete list of job responsibilities and requirements, click here.
