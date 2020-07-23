Another edition of the Jobs for CT report is highlighting a position with Yale New Haven Health in New London.
This is for a full-time medical receptionist.
In this role, you'll greet patients and visitors. Coordinate patient care. Answer telephone calls. Schedule appointments.
The ideal candidate is someone who has knowledge of front desk medical operations. Specifically, they're looking for someone who has a minimum of 1 to 2 years of work experience in a doctor's office or hospital setting.
A high school degree is required.
To learn more about the position and to apply, click here.
