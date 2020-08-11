(WFSB) - The American Red Cross in Connecticut has an opening for a mobile phlebotomist.
The Red Cross said it will train the right person for the role, which has the worker traveling around the state to different blood collection drives where the person will help with set-up and collecting blood donations.
On site, the person will spend time with donors to acknowledge the precious gift they give with every donation.
A high school diploma or the equivalent is required, as are good customer service and communication skills.
The worker will need to be flexible, as the person may be required to work early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays.
Head here for a link to the complete job posting.
Other job listings can be found on the state's jobs website cthires.com.
