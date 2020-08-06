MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another job posting is based on the shoreline in the town of Milford.
Olympic Steel is looking for a general laborer.
The person hired will participate in production processes with the company.
You may offer cutting machine support, help with movement of work-in-progress material, do truck loading and raw material receiving.
Those applying should have warehouse experience, be mechanically inclined, and have a good knowledge of general computer programs.
