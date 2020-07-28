MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A local amusement park is looking for workers.
The positions are in the spotlight in Tuesday’s Jobs for CT report.
Quassy Amusement and Water Park in Middlebury is hiring for the rest of the 2020 season.
They're in need of grounds workers, ride safety inspectors, ride operators, lifeguards, parking attendants and guest services representatives.
Also, people to do customer relations and food service and some folks to serve as arcade attendants and restroom attendants.
If you're interested in any of these jobs, click here.
